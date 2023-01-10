Medicine supplier directs missiles at Dnipro thermal power plant and hunts for air defence positions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that it detained a Russian agent who was directing missiles at the thermal power plant in Dnipro city and "hunting" for local air defence systems’ positions.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Counterintelligence of the SSU has exposed an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the course of counterintelligence activities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Quote from the SSU: "He [the agent - ed.] was dealing with medicine supplies while working for a local pharmaceutical company. During this time, he collected intelligence data about units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

First of all, the Russian agent was trying to find out the combat positions of air defence systems and the locations of the headquarters of the operational command of the Ukrainian troops.

In addition, the man sent the aggressor the locations of local heating and power supply facilities."

Details: It is established that the Russian agent "reported" to the officers of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate about the aftermath of air attacks on these facilities, the Prydniprovska Power Plant in particular.

The SSU counterintelligence officers have detained the agent while he was trying to collect intelligence data about Ukrainian facilities.

He had been sending the data he had received to the occupiers via closed communication channels in the form of photos linked to locations with detailed descriptions.

During the searches of the residence of the detained, law enforcement officers have found mobile phones with proof of correspondence with a representative of the Russian secret service.

At the moment, the SSU investigators have served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion as per Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason under martial law).

As per the SSU’s request, the court has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Investigative and operative actions were performed by the officers of the SSU of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor’s Office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

