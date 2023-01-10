All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Medicine supplier directs missiles at Dnipro thermal power plant and hunts for air defence positions

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 10:07

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that it detained a Russian agent who was directing missiles at the thermal power plant in Dnipro city and "hunting" for local air defence systems’ positions. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Counterintelligence of the SSU has exposed an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the course of counterintelligence activities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

Quote from the SSU: "He [the agent - ed.] was dealing with medicine supplies while working for a local pharmaceutical company. During this time, he collected intelligence data about units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

First of all, the Russian agent was trying to find out the combat positions of air defence systems and the locations of the headquarters of the operational command of the Ukrainian troops.

In addition, the man sent the aggressor the locations of local heating and power supply facilities."

 

Details: It is established that the Russian agent "reported" to the officers of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate about the aftermath of air attacks on these facilities, the Prydniprovska Power Plant in particular.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The SSU counterintelligence officers have detained the agent while he was trying to collect intelligence data about Ukrainian facilities. 

He had been sending the data he had received to the occupiers via closed communication channels in the form of photos linked to locations with detailed descriptions. 

During the searches of the residence of the detained, law enforcement officers have found mobile phones with proof of correspondence with a representative of the Russian secret service.

 
 

At the moment, the SSU investigators have served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion as per Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason under martial law). 

As per the SSU’s request, the court has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Investigative and operative actions were performed by the officers of the SSU of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor’s Office in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News