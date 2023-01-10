Dismissed Russian commander Lapin heads General Staff of Russia's Ground Forces

Russian Colonel General Alexander Lapin, who was previously dismissed from the position of commander of the occupiers’ Central Military District, has received the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Source: Russian propaganda news outlet RBC, referring to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Quote from RBC: "Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin has been appointed as Chief of the General Staff of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces, a source in the Ministry of Defense told RBC."

Details: Until the end of October, Lapin was the commander of the Central Military District of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

For reference: Lapin was born in 1964 in Kazan.

In 2017, he was appointed Chief of Staff of the group of Russian troops in Syria; in November of the same year, he headed the command of the Central Military District. From October 2018 to January 2019, he commanded a group of troops in Syria.

From 2012 to 8 July 2014, Lapin was the commander of the 20th Guards Combined Arms Army, which includes the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade. According to the international investigation, from the base of this brigade near Kursk, a Buk anti-aircraft missile system was delivered to eastern Ukraine, from which a Malaysian Boeing was shot down on 17 July 2014.

On 29 March 2022, Lapin decorated the servicemen who "showed courage and heroism during the liberation of settlements in Chernihiv Oblast", including his son, Lieutenant Colonel Denys Lapin. A few days later, Russia completely withdrew its troops from northern Ukraine.

Lapin also commanded the Center Group, which participated in the battles for Lysychansk. On 4 July, hehe was honoured with the title of Hero of Russia.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, after the successful advance of Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv Oblast, Lapin was entrusted with the command of the forces of the Western Military District that had failed to capture the area.

In late October, Lapin was in charge of the capture of the city of Svatove in Luhansk Oblast.

In October, Lapin was harshly criticised by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, who called him "incompetent". He blamed him for the "crisis on the Lyman front".

Background:

It was reported that in October, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, the Commander of the Russian Armed Forces’ Central Military District, was dismissed from his post.

