There are many Russians in Mariupol, defensive lines are being prepared near city

Over 30,000 Russians are staying in occupied Mariupol, both workers, Kadyrovites [the Chechen forces subject to Kadyrov that fight as part of the Russian army – ed.] and conscripts. In addition, defence lines are being prepared near the city.

Source: Mariupol City Council, referring to Vadym Boichenko, Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "Many Russians are staying in the city. According to our estimates, there are more than 30,000 people who came directly to Mariupol. Some [came – ed.] for construction, while others [came – ed.] to ensure security in the city, [particularly – ed.] Buryats [residents of Buryatia, a republic in eastern Siberia, part of the Russian Federation – ed.]; Kadyrovites; and ordinary conscripts.

We can also see that huge convoys are passing through Mariupol in the direction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Melitopol. They are filled with conscripts and weapons."

Details: The mayor has added that he is also aware of the three defence lines that the occupiers are building on three fronts, namely Zaporizhzhia, Melitopol and Donetsk. And behind these defensive lines with "dragon's teeth", the invaders are building fortifications and houses.

Boichenko is convinced that later, during the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians will blow up these structures and shoot video for propaganda.

