Ukraine's Defence Forces strike occupiers' ship in Dnipro River with artillery
Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 10:19
The Ukrainian Defence Forces of the Tavriia front have struck a Russian ship in the Dnipro River.
Source: Colonel Yevhen Yerin, Head of the joint press centre for Ukraine’s defence forces on the Tavriia front, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Quote: "This happened on the Dnipro River near Bilohrudyi Island; it [a ship - ed.] was struck with artillery systems."
Background: The morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 10 January stated without any details that the Defence Forces had damaged or drowned a Russian military vessel over the past day.
