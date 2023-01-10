Ukraine's Defence Forces strike occupiers' ship in Dnipro River with artillery

The Ukrainian Defence Forces of the Tavriia front have struck a Russian ship in the Dnipro River.

Source: Colonel Yevhen Yerin, Head of the joint press centre for Ukraine’s defence forces on the Tavriia front, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "This happened on the Dnipro River near Bilohrudyi Island; it [a ship - ed.] was struck with artillery systems."

Background: The morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 10 January stated without any details that the Defence Forces had damaged or drowned a Russian military vessel over the past day.

