New mobilisation in Russia will not stop Ukraine's counteroffensive

The new wave of mobilisation, which Russia is to announce on 15 January, will not prevent Ukrainian soldiers from conducting offensive operations.

Source: Andrii Cherniak, Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment to Suspilne news outlet

Details: Cherniak has said that the Russian Federation is planning yet another wave of mobilisation and a new offensive in order to capture new territories of Ukraine; however, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to repel the offensive and further liberate Ukrainian land.

He has added that it is now impossible to disclose exact plans regarding the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but he has hinted that "there is a task of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and plans of the Armed Forces on liberating the territories of Ukraine".

Quote: "They understand that they are losing, and fortifications in temporary occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in the south of occupied Kherson Oblast and in the north of Crimea are proof of that. That is, they clearly understand that they will have to conduct combat actions there, and they are already building fortifications."

Background: Earlier, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence, reported that Russia was planning to conscript another 500,000 men in January-February 2023 in addition to the 300,000 that were conscripted in October 2022.

