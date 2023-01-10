All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU pledges new sanctions on Belarus and Iran for supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 13:32

The European Union is to propose new sanctions against Belarus and Iran, which are supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. 

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a briefing in Brussels, reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "The European Union will continue to do everything possible to support the brave people of Ukraine. We will keep pressure on the Kremlin for as long as it takes with a biting sanctions regime."

Details: Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would extend these sanctions to those who support Russia’s war militarily, such as Belarus or Iran.

"And we will be coming forward with new sanctions against Belarus answering their role in this Russian war in Ukraine," she added.

Background: It was reported earlier that the EU would conduct a close dialogue with the G7 countries regarding the introduction of the tenth sanction package against Russia.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the West to impose sanctions on the Russian Patriarch, Kirill (Vladimir Gundyayev), and undermine Russia’s defence industry in 2023.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News