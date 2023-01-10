EU pledges new sanctions on Belarus and Iran for supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine

The European Union is to propose new sanctions against Belarus and Iran, which are supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a briefing in Brussels, reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "The European Union will continue to do everything possible to support the brave people of Ukraine. We will keep pressure on the Kremlin for as long as it takes with a biting sanctions regime."

Details: Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would extend these sanctions to those who support Russia’s war militarily, such as Belarus or Iran.

"And we will be coming forward with new sanctions against Belarus answering their role in this Russian war in Ukraine," she added.

Background: It was reported earlier that the EU would conduct a close dialogue with the G7 countries regarding the introduction of the tenth sanction package against Russia.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the West to impose sanctions on the Russian Patriarch, Kirill (Vladimir Gundyayev), and undermine Russia’s defence industry in 2023.

