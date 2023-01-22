All Sections
Boris Johnson calls on world to redouble its efforts and give Ukraine all tools to win

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 January 2023, 15:43
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on Sunday, 22 January, has called on the world to redouble its efforts and give Ukraine "all the tools they need" to win.

Source: The Guardian with reference to PA Media, citing Johnson 

Quote: "This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job."

Details: The Guardian noted that in this statement he hinted at his support for more tanks to be sent to Kyiv.

Johnson also said that he was visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. 

He emphasised that the suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long.

"The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win – and to win as fast as possible … The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world," Johnson said. 

The Guardian also reported that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "supportive" of Boris Johnson’s visit to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said he is "always supportive of all colleagues showing that the UK is behind Ukraine and will continue to support them".

Background: On 22 January, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Ukraine and visited the settlements of Bucha and Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast, as well as meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

