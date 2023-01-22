All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Boris Johnson calls on world to redouble its efforts and give Ukraine all tools to win

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 January 2023, 16:43

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on Sunday, 22 January, has called on the world to redouble its efforts and give Ukraine "all the tools they need" to win.

Source: The Guardian with reference to PA Media, citing Johnson 

Quote: "This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job."

Details: The Guardian noted that in this statement he hinted at his support for more tanks to be sent to Kyiv.

Johnson also said that he was visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy. 

He emphasised that the suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long.

"The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win – and to win as fast as possible … The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world," Johnson said. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Guardian also reported that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "supportive" of Boris Johnson’s visit to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said he is "always supportive of all colleagues showing that the UK is behind Ukraine and will continue to support them".

Background: On 22 January, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Ukraine and visited the settlements of Bucha and Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast, as well as meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News