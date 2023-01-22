All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: one person killed, one injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 January 2023, 17:13

As a result of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, a woman died in the village of Petrivka in Zolochiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], and a man was injured in the city of Vovchansk.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 
The result of Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 22 January
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Today at about 14:30, a 67-year old woman died as a result of a Russian artillery attack on the village of Petrivka in Zolochiv hromada. Outbuildings and a private house were struck.

After 15:00, Russians attacked a cemetery in the village of Huriv Kozachok using tanks. Tombs were damaged.

The city of Vovchansk was under Russian attack as well today. A five-storey apartment block and a private house were hit from a multiple-launch rocket system. A 49-year old man was injured and hospitalised in a moderate condition."

 

