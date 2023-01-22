All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: one person killed, one injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 January 2023, 16:13
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast: one person killed, one injured

As a result of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, a woman died in the village of Petrivka in Zolochiv hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], and a man was injured in the city of Vovchansk.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 
The result of Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 22 January
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "Today at about 14:30, a 67-year old woman died as a result of a Russian artillery attack on the village of Petrivka in Zolochiv hromada. Outbuildings and a private house were struck.

Advertisement:

After 15:00, Russians attacked a cemetery in the village of Huriv Kozachok using tanks. Tombs were damaged.

The city of Vovchansk was under Russian attack as well today. A five-storey apartment block and a private house were hit from a multiple-launch rocket system. A 49-year old man was injured and hospitalised in a moderate condition."

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: