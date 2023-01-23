All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Next Ramstein meeting to be held in February – Ukraine’s Defence Minister

Iryna BalachukMonday, 23 January 2023, 09:30

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that the next ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as a Ramstein-format meeting, will be held in February. 

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "Ramstein 9 will be held in February."

Details: Reznikov has pointed out that he sees how partners trust Ukraine more and more with each such meeting.

"This is all due to the hard work of our soldiers and representatives. More trust means more weapons. To protect our land, sea... and sky!" the Defence Minister summed up.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • On 20 January, the eighth Ramstein meeting took place. Defence ministers from more than 50 countries participated in it. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the participants of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group to consider providing Ukraine with F-16 interceptor jets at the next meeting.
  • The Office of the President of Ukraine hopes that the Ramstein-9 will bring aircraft to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News