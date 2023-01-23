All Sections
Next Ramstein meeting to be held in February – Ukraine’s Defence Minister

Iryna BalachukMonday, 23 January 2023, 08:30
Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that the next ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as a Ramstein-format meeting, will be held in February. 

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "Ramstein 9 will be held in February."

Details: Reznikov has pointed out that he sees how partners trust Ukraine more and more with each such meeting.

"This is all due to the hard work of our soldiers and representatives. More trust means more weapons. To protect our land, sea... and sky!" the Defence Minister summed up.

Background:

  • On 20 January, the eighth Ramstein meeting took place. Defence ministers from more than 50 countries participated in it. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the participants of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group to consider providing Ukraine with F-16 interceptor jets at the next meeting.
  • The Office of the President of Ukraine hopes that the Ramstein-9 will bring aircraft to Ukraine.

