All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia reduces number of Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea to three vessels

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 23 January 2023, 10:35
Russia reduces number of Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea to three vessels

Russian invaders have reduced the number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea from four to three vessels; the total salvo of missiles is 24 at the moment. 

Source: press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "11 enemy vessels, including three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, are on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total salvo is about 24 missiles."

Advertisement:
 

Details: The occupiers keep controlling sea communication in the Sea of Azov by having two vessels on combat duty there. 

Moreover, ten Russian vessels, including five Kalibr missile carriers, are currently in the Mediterranean Sea; their total salvo is 72 missiles.  

In addition, the following passages of vessels through the Kerch-Yenikale Strait were carried out in Russia's interest:

  • to the Sea of Azov: 16 vessels, 5 of them were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;
  • to the Black Sea: 6 vessels, of which 4 vessels continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait. 

The Navy noted that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the Azov Sea.

Background: As of 22 January, there were four Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea on combat duty; their total salvo was approximately 32 missiles. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: