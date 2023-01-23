Russia reduces number of Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea to three vessels

Russian invaders have reduced the number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea from four to three vessels; the total salvo of missiles is 24 at the moment.

Source: press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "11 enemy vessels, including three Kalibr cruise missile carriers, are on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total salvo is about 24 missiles."

Details: The occupiers keep controlling sea communication in the Sea of Azov by having two vessels on combat duty there.

Moreover, ten Russian vessels, including five Kalibr missile carriers, are currently in the Mediterranean Sea; their total salvo is 72 missiles.

In addition, the following passages of vessels through the Kerch-Yenikale Strait were carried out in Russia's interest:

to the Sea of Azov: 16 vessels, 5 of them were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea: 6 vessels, of which 4 vessels continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait.

The Navy noted that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the Azov Sea.

Background: As of 22 January, there were four Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea on combat duty; their total salvo was approximately 32 missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!