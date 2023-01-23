Russia will not be able to cut Ukraine off from Europe with possible offensive
The statements of the Russian dictator’s proxies that Russia is preparing for a long war and may attack Lviv and cut Ukraine off from Europe are nothing more than an information war, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any possible real-world scenarios.
Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in an interview with Ukrinform
Quote from Skibitskyi when asked what he thinks about the Russians’ statements that they want to cut Ukraine off from Europe: "I will comment on this simply. If we really assess it, a powerful information campaign is being conducted against our state. They will stretch our forces and frighten our population.
You can see how many Russian analysts working abroad talk about 220,000 troops on the territory of Belarus, and most recently they said that 150,000 are deployed there... In fact, they are not there. The group that is deployed there now cannot be compared to the one that was there in February last year."
Details: At the same time, Skibitskyi noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any actions by the Russian invaders.
"We are ready; we have checked the readiness of units that defend the northern border of our state, prepared appropriate defensive lines, and deployed and strengthened the air defence system, including in Kyiv. And if we are shooting down enemy cruise missiles now, believe me, shooting down helicopters and planes is much easier," Skibitskyi summed up.
Background:
- Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has no doubt the Russians will attack the city of Kyiv again. He stated that in January, but most probably in spring, the Russian Federation may start a major offensive from Donbas in the east, from the south, or even from Belarus.
- Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, stated that Russian troops were preparing for a major new offensive in February 2023.
- Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, assumed that Russian troops may resume a major offensive on Ukraine in January or February 2023.
- Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that Russia has zero chance of capturing Ukrainian land.
- Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to be in this war for a long time and to launch new offensives.
- The Ground Forces showed how Kyiv's defence forces continue to strengthen the defence lines of the capital and Kyiv Oblast. They are constructing fortifications and fire positions along potential routes of hostile groups, as well as manpower shelters.
