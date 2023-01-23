All Sections
Russia will not be able to cut Ukraine off from Europe with possible offensive

Iryna BalachukMonday, 23 January 2023, 11:21
The statements of the Russian dictator’s proxies that Russia is preparing for a long war and may attack Lviv and cut Ukraine off from Europe are nothing more than an information war, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any possible real-world scenarios.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote from Skibitskyi when asked what he thinks about the Russians’ statements that they want to cut Ukraine off from Europe: "I will comment on this simply. If we really assess it, a powerful information campaign is being conducted against our state. They will stretch our forces and frighten our population.

You can see how many Russian analysts working abroad talk about 220,000 troops on the territory of Belarus, and most recently they said that 150,000 are deployed there... In fact, they are not there. The group that is deployed there now cannot be compared to the one that was there in February last year."

Details: At the same time, Skibitskyi noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any actions by the Russian invaders.

"We are ready; we have checked the readiness of units that defend the northern border of our state, prepared appropriate defensive lines, and deployed and strengthened the air defence system, including in Kyiv. And if we are shooting down enemy cruise missiles now, believe me, shooting down helicopters and planes is much easier," Skibitskyi summed up.

Background:

Advertisement: