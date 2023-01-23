All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has about 550 high-precision missiles left – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 23 January 2023, 14:44

Ukraine's Defence intelligence states that Russia has up to 20% of its pre-war stockpile of high-precision missiles left, i.e., about 550 units, so it combines them with kamikaze drones and modifies S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missiles for surface-to-surface launches.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, in an interview with Delfi [a news outlet in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – ed.]

Quote: "They [Russians] have Iskanders [mobile short-range ballistic missile systems], Kh-101s, Kh-555s. According to our estimates, Russia has no more than 20% of its pre-war stockpile and what was produced during the war. This is approximately 550 units. Their potential is enough to conduct two or three massive strikes with more than 80 missiles.

The last strike was less than 30 precision-guided missiles. This means that they have a deficit; they do not have enough time to replenish their arsenal.

They have taken a different approach: to cover this deficit, they now use kamikaze drones, both Iranian-made and their own.

The Russians started to modify S-300 and S-400 missiles and launch them as surface-to-surface missiles. It is not an accurate weapon, but it is destructive."

Details: This is how Skibitskyi answered the question of how many missiles Russia has left and whether it is possible to end its missile terror against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure with the aid of Western air defence systems.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News