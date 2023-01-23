Russia again attacked Kramatorsk

Russian troops used missiles to attack the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko on Facebook

Quote: "Missile attack on Kramatorsk. We are investigating the consequences."

Details: Recently, an air-raid siren was sounded in the region.

According to alerts.in.ua service data, on Monday, 23 January, an air-raid siren in the region lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Background: On the morning of 20 January, Russian troops also shelled Kramatorsk.

