All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces continue offensive on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff report

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 18:07
Russian forces continue offensive on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff report

Russian occupiers continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts in order to seize Donetsk Oblast, despite numerous losses. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 23 January

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, invaders launched four missile attacks on the settlements (two of which were repelled by our air defence) and 14 airstrikes. In addition, the enemy carried out 24 strikes using multiple-launcher rocket systems. 

Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft conducted five airstrikes on clusters of Russian occupation forces during the past 24 hours…

Moreover, our defenders shot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as an enemy logistics warehouse."

Details: At the same time, despite the numerous losses, Russian forces continue their offensive on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts in order to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, and Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks.

On the Lyman, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are in defensive positions. On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, there are no significant changes in the situation. No Russian offensive groups have been reported.

Simultaneously, Russian forces attacked settlements on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson fronts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: