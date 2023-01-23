All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces continue offensive on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff report

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 19:07

Russian occupiers continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts in order to seize Donetsk Oblast, despite numerous losses. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 23 January

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, invaders launched four missile attacks on the settlements (two of which were repelled by our air defence) and 14 airstrikes. In addition, the enemy carried out 24 strikes using multiple-launcher rocket systems. 

Ukrainian aircraft conducted five airstrikes on clusters of Russian occupation forces during the past 24 hours…

Moreover, our defenders shot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as an enemy logistics warehouse."

Details: At the same time, despite the numerous losses, Russian forces continue their offensive on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts in order to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Kupiansk front, occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, and Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks.

On the Lyman, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are in defensive positions. On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, there are no significant changes in the situation. No Russian offensive groups have been reported.

Simultaneously, Russian forces attacked settlements on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson fronts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
Donetsk region
"Fortress Bakhmut": Ukrainian border guards arrange "fire marathon" and capture Russian position
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements – General Staff report
Russians attack Kramatorsk in morning: rocket falls near kindergarten, killing civilian
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News