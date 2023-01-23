Russian forces continue offensive on Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff report

Russian occupiers continue offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts in order to seize Donetsk Oblast, despite numerous losses.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 23 January

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, invaders launched four missile attacks on the settlements (two of which were repelled by our air defence) and 14 airstrikes. In addition, the enemy carried out 24 strikes using multiple-launcher rocket systems.

Ukrainian aircraft conducted five airstrikes on clusters of Russian occupation forces during the past 24 hours…

Moreover, our defenders shot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft, a Ka-52 helicopter, an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, as well as an enemy logistics warehouse."

Details: At the same time, despite the numerous losses, Russian forces continue their offensive on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts in order to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, and Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks.

On the Lyman, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are in defensive positions. On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, there are no significant changes in the situation. No Russian offensive groups have been reported.

Simultaneously, Russian forces attacked settlements on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson fronts.

