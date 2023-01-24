Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Three civilians were killed and three others sustained injuries following Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 23 January.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast on 23 January: in Novopokrovsk, Paraskoviivka and Chasiv Yar. Three more people sustained injuries."

Details: As of the morning of 24 January 2023, at least 1,319 civilians were killed and 2,879 were wounded by the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyrylenko has pointed out that these numbers are not final, as it is impossible to determine the exact number of those killed in Mariupol and Volnovakha at the moment.

