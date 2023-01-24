All Sections
Russia increases number of Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea by deploying submarine

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 24 January 2023, 10:56

As of the morning of 24 January, Russia has increased the number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea by bringing back a submarine and putting it on combat duty. 

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "Sea weather helps us. The sea is stormy and it is seasonal, obviously, but the enemy still tries to manoeuvre its vessel group. Despite maintaining the total number of 11 vessels deployed in the Black Sea, the number of missile carriers has increased as of today’s morning. 

The Russians have brought a submarine back for combat duty. There are currently three surface missile carriers and one submarine. The total round is estimated to be 28 missiles."

Details: Humeniuk has said once again that it is hard for air defence to detect missile launches from submarines in the starting position. 

She has urged Ukrainians to attentively listen to air-raid alerts and go to shelters right away. 

Background: 

  • On 23 January, it was reported that Russian invaders had reduced the number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea from four to three vessels; the total salvo of missiles was 24 at the moment. 

