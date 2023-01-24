Cabinet of Ministers plans to fire five heads of oblast military administrations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will consider the dismissal of five heads of oblast military administrations at the meeting on 24 January 2023.

Source: a list of personnel matters submitted for consideration by the government at the disposal of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: It refers to the heads of Dnipropetrovsk (Valentyn Reznichenko), Zaporizhzhia (Oleksandr Starukh), Kyiv (Oleksii Kuleba), Sumy (Dmytro Zhyvytskyi) and Kherson (Yaroslav Yanushevych) oblast military administrations.

According to the sources of Ukrainska Pravda, Reznichenko has submitted his letter of resignation himself, and as for all other heads, those are dismissals based on the agreement of the parties.

In addition, a matter of firing several deputy ministers should be considered there, too. In particular, it is about Vyacheslav Shapovalov, a person involved in the food procurement scandal in the Ministry of Defence, who resigned.

Previously: The day before, UP sources reported that Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, had written a letter of resignation. As the UP’s sources said, the President’s Office is planning to appoint Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, instead of Tymoshenko.

Moreover, the sources have stated that the heads of the military administrations of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts will resign as well.

The decree on Tymoshenko's dismissal appeared in the morning of January 24.

Background: Valentyn Reznichenko is involved in a criminal case, opened after Ukrainska Pravda and Skhemy’s investigation about his close friend whose company received 1.5 billion hryvnias [approximately US$40.6 million] for repair and maintenance of roads in the oblast.

