Deputy Head of President's Office fired from his position

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, from his post.

Source: President's decree

Quote from the decree: "To fire Tymoshenko Kyrylo Vladlenovych, from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to the submitted application."

Advertisement:

Details: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources reported that Tymoshenko had written a letter of resignation. As the UP’s sources said, the President’s Office is planning to appoint Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, instead of Tymoshenko.

Moreover, the sources have stated that the heads of the military administrations of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts will resign as well.

Previously: On the morning of 24 January 2023, Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed that he left his position in the President’s Office and posted the relevant document.

Read more: Not the "martial law" of Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s Office of the President

Background:

Journalists of BIHUS Info, a Ukrainian independent investigative outlet, have reported that Kyrylo Tymoshenko drives the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that the General Motors company sent to Ukraine for evacuating citizens from combat zones and humanitarian missions.

Tymoshenko has not denied this himself, but he has explained that he travels to liberated areas in this vehicle, and it is declared on the balance sheet of the State Management of Affairs.

Later, Tymoshenko stated that he would no longer use the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was supplied to Ukraine for humanitarian missions and requested to send the vehicle to front line areas.

Tymoshenko has also been criticised in regard to his policy in regions. He was dealing with regional policy in a way perceived as self promoting.

In December 2022, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Kyrylo Tymoshenko was driving a Porsche Taycan of 2021 which cost US$100,000 during martial law in the country.

Journalists have found out that the car officially belongs to Novem Logistics LTD, which is registered in Kyiv at the address Parkova doroha, 16a. This is the address of the Parkovyi congress and exhibition centre, where the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) faction of the party regularly met until 24 February. Vemir Davitian, a businessman, is the sole owner of the company.

Tymoshenko has confirmed that the car belongs to Davitian in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. As he said himself, he used this Porsche three or four times and returned it a few months ago. However, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources have said that Tymoshenko had used this vehicle at least twice as many times.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!