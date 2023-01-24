All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Deputy Head of President's Office fired from his position

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 24 January 2023, 08:37

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, from his post.

Source: President's decree

Quote from the decree: "To fire Tymoshenko Kyrylo Vladlenovych, from the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to the submitted application."

Details: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources reported that Tymoshenko had written a letter of resignation. As the UP’s sources said, the President’s Office is planning to appoint Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, instead of Tymoshenko. 

Moreover, the sources have stated that the heads of the military administrations of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts will resign as well. 

Previously: On the morning of 24 January 2023, Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed that he left his position in the President’s Office and posted the relevant document.

Read more: Not the "martial law" of Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s Office of the President

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • Journalists of BIHUS Info, a Ukrainian independent investigative outlet, have reported that Kyrylo Tymoshenko drives the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that the General Motors company sent to Ukraine for evacuating citizens from combat zones and humanitarian missions. 
  • Tymoshenko has not denied this himself, but he has explained that he travels to liberated areas in this vehicle, and it is declared on the balance sheet of the State Management of Affairs. 
  • Later, Tymoshenko stated that he would no longer use the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that was supplied to Ukraine for humanitarian missions and requested to send the vehicle to front line areas. 
  • Tymoshenko has also been criticised in regard to his policy in regions. He was dealing with regional policy in a way perceived as self promoting.
  • In December 2022, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Kyrylo Tymoshenko was driving a Porsche Taycan of 2021 which cost US$100,000 during martial law in the country. 
  • Journalists have found out that the car officially belongs to Novem Logistics LTD, which is registered in Kyiv at the address Parkova doroha, 16a. This is the address of the Parkovyi congress and exhibition centre, where the Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) faction of the party regularly met until 24 February. Vemir Davitian, a businessman, is the sole owner of the company.
  • Tymoshenko has confirmed that the car belongs to Davitian in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. As he said himself, he used this Porsche three or four times and returned it a few months ago. However, Ukrainska Pravda’s sources have said that Tymoshenko had used this vehicle at least twice as many times.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News