All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia explains why it will not rebuild Azovstal steelworks in captured Mariupol

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 15:13
Ruins of Azovstal in Mariupol, photo by RIA Novosti

The Russian occupiers do not plan to rebuild the Azovstal steelworks, destroyed in the battle for Mariupol, as it is "impossible and unprofitable".

Source: Yuliya Maksimova, Head of Roskapstroy Russian Federal Autonomous Institution [company engaged in construction and rebuilding of capital construction projects – ed.], during a press conference for Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS on 24 January

Quote from Maksimova: "No one is going to rebuild Azovstal, because it is impossible and unprofitable on the scale of that Soviet facility it used to be before...

Such facilities were appropriate and profitable [in the USSR – ed.], they worked and were always busy. Now I think that oblast’s economy will be revised.

Well, there are also facilities within Russia that are not doing well at the moment."

Details: According to Maksimova, two city-forming facilities in Mariupol, Azovstal and Illich plant, are currently shut down and will never function as they used to.

She noted that it is not enough to just repair people's houses, they need to be given jobs in the area, and the "master plan calls for compensatory measures".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to Maksimova, it is currently more cost-effective and faster to develop the agricultural base, so processing complexes will be built in Donetsk Oblast.

She also said that Roskapstroy has become an operator in the Mariupol Commercial Port and is trying to organise the export of metallurgical products, which are produced in Alchevsk in particular, through the port – "to Crimea, for example".

Background: Mariupol's defenders held the line for several months, until mid-May 2022, hiding from Russian attacks in Azovstal's undergrounds. The plant was severely damaged.

Russian occupation authorities were going to demolish Azovstal and allegedly create a technology park or park zone on the site of the huge plant.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
Donetsk region
Russian troops attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, wounding 4 people
Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk Oblast
Russians hit residential area of Chasiv Yar, killing 1 person and injuring 2 others
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News