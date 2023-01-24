Russians continue covert mobilisation in Crimea using local Ukrainians – General Staff

Russia continues its covert mobilisation measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukrainian Crimea, calling up locals who are citizens of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Quote: "In Sevastopol, starting from 20 January 2023, Russian military commissariats have been assigned the task of replenishing Russia's losses in the so-called "special military operation" by using local civilians from units of the Black Sea Fleet."

Advertisement:

Details: In particular, all civilian employees are required to fill in forms, giving information about their military ranks in the reserve and indicating whether they have a driving licence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





