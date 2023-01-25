All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Corruption cases in Ukraine not related to US aid – Department of State

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 25 January 2023, 03:59

The corruption allegations that led to a shake-up in Ukraine’s government in recent days do not appear to have involved billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid supplied by the United States.

Source: Ned Price, the spokesman for the US Department of State, quoted by The New York Times

Details: The Joe Biden administration is "not aware that any US assistance was involved," Price stated.

He insisted that American supplies and funds sent to Ukraine were subject to careful oversight.

"We take extraordinarily seriously our responsibility to ensure appropriate oversight of all forms of US assistance that we’re delivering to Ukraine," he said.

Even so, Price acknowledged that devastation caused by the invasion has complicated efforts to track the billions of dollars in weapons, along with economic and humanitarian aid that Washington has shipped to Kyiv.

"There are challenges associated with the current environment, in which our Ukrainian partners are in the midst of a brutal attack by the Russian Federation. But we take this commitment seriously nonetheless, and we’re still able to take steps to ensure that accountability," he pointed out.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

He said the United States welcomed Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s "quick and decisive actions" and broader efforts to counter corruption and hold officials accountable when they "fail to meet the obligations and the responsibilities that are entrusted to them."

Price added that the US would continue to stand with Ukraine as it works to implement these important anticorruption reforms.

Background:

  • On 24 January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made a number of personnel decisions, dismissing six deputy ministers and agreed on dismissals of five heads of oblast military administrations.
  • Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, also left the position.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News