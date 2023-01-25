Corruption cases in Ukraine not related to US aid – Department of State

The corruption allegations that led to a shake-up in Ukraine’s government in recent days do not appear to have involved billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid supplied by the United States.

Source: Ned Price, the spokesman for the US Department of State, quoted by The New York Times

Details: The Joe Biden administration is "not aware that any US assistance was involved," Price stated.

He insisted that American supplies and funds sent to Ukraine were subject to careful oversight.

"We take extraordinarily seriously our responsibility to ensure appropriate oversight of all forms of US assistance that we’re delivering to Ukraine," he said.

Even so, Price acknowledged that devastation caused by the invasion has complicated efforts to track the billions of dollars in weapons, along with economic and humanitarian aid that Washington has shipped to Kyiv.

"There are challenges associated with the current environment, in which our Ukrainian partners are in the midst of a brutal attack by the Russian Federation. But we take this commitment seriously nonetheless, and we’re still able to take steps to ensure that accountability," he pointed out.

He said the United States welcomed Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s "quick and decisive actions" and broader efforts to counter corruption and hold officials accountable when they "fail to meet the obligations and the responsibilities that are entrusted to them."

Price added that the US would continue to stand with Ukraine as it works to implement these important anticorruption reforms.

Background:

On 24 January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made a number of personnel decisions, dismissing six deputy ministers and agreed on dismissals of five heads of oblast military administrations.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, also left the position.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!