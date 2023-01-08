All Sections
Russians attack cities in Donetsk Oblast with missiles

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 00:38
Russian occupiers carried out seven missile attacks on Kramatorsk and two attacks on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast on the night of 7-8 January. 

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Buildings of an educational institution and an industrial facility as well as a garage cooperative were damaged in Kramatorsk.

A strike hit an industrial district of Kostiantynivka. 

Preliminary information indicates that there were no casualties after the attacks. 

Moreover, a few hours prior to that, Kurakhove town and Kurakhivka village came under Russian fire, damaging private houses and heating pipes supplying the entire Kurakhove hromada.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

 
 

At 23:00 Kyiv time, Putin’s so-called "Christmas ceasefire", during which the Russians did not stop their attacks and combat actions, ended. 

Background: The Russians carried out attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, with two strikes in the city of Merefa, and one man was killed. 

In addition, the occupiers launched a missile attack on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Saturday.

Subjects: Donetsk region
