Kharkiv Oblast under Russian attack, one person killed

Russian forces are attacking Kharkiv Oblast. The city of Merefa has been struck twice, and a man has been killed.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Suspilne; alerts.in.ua

Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention residents of Kharkiv and [Kharkiv] Oblast. Remain in shelters.

The occupiers are carrying out another attack!"

Details: Syniehubov later said that the city of Merefa has been struck twice.

"Two enemy missiles hit Merefa. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured. Rescue services are at work on the scene," he wrote.

"According to the updated data of the oblast emergency medical centre, a 50-year-old man has been killed in Merefa as a result of the occupants' attacks," he said.

As of 23:15, air-raid sirens have been activated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as in Luhansk Oblast and in Russian-occupied Crimea.

As of 23:55, the air-raid siren in most of the oblasts was cancelled; however, it was still activated in Kharkiv Oblast.

Background:

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation stated that from 12:00 on Friday to 24:00 on Saturday (23:00 Kyiv time), the ceasefire in Ukraine was introduced as per Putin’s order.

Nonetheless, the Russians launched an attack on fire departments in Kherson; there were casualties, both killed and injured. In addition, the Russian forces shelled Bakhmut on Saturday, 6 January, killing two and wounding 13 civilians.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the invaders carried out an airstrike and fired seven times from multiple-launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours; they also attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops with tanks, mortars and tubed artillery.

