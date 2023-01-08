All Sections
Russian forces attack UN mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during promised "ceasefire"

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 04:56

Russian forces attacked a UN mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday, 7 January, despite the "Christmas ceasefire" declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national newscast

Quote from Starukh: "The aggressor country, which promised to refrain from shooting, has attacked a UN humanitarian mission, which brought humanitarian aid to the city of Orikhiv."

Previously: On the evening of Saturday, 7 January, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a ceasefire during Christmas.

