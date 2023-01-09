All Sections
Commander of Kyiv defence forces explains why Russian army restores its old equipment in Belarus

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 9 January 2023, 12:29

Some of the weapons and military equipment arriving from Russia to Belarus has been removed from long-term storage, and the Russian Federation does not have sufficient resources to de-mothball and restore them, so Belarusians are involved in the repair works.

Source: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, the Commander of Kyiv defence forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation does not have sufficient capabilities to carry out the de-mothballing of munitions. That is why the enemy collects its scrap metal in the direction of Belarus.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a significant number of weapons and military equipment arriving in Belarus from the Russian Federation for training enemy personnel has been removed from long-term storage. Its restoration requires time, as well as significant forces and resources. It is known that Belarusian servicemen are involved in the restoration of military equipment that arrived from the Russian Federation."

Details: The defence forces of Ukraine are attentively monitoring the movements of Russian troops, as well as monitoring potential threats that may be associated with the joint aviation drills of the forces of the Russian Federation and Belarus from 16 January to 1 February, Pavliuk added. 

Quote: "We know where the enemy is deploying their personnel and equipment.

We are ready for various scenarios, but the threat of an invasion from Belarus remains unlikely today."

Background: 

  • In the morning of 9 January, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia is transferring military equipment removed from "long-term storage" to Belarus for personnel training.
  • Earlier, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk reported that Ukraine's defence forces have created a multi-level defence system in the country's north, which will not allow Russians to move past the border with Belarus.

Advertisement: