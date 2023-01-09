All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Detonated for 5 hours: Russian ammunition storage point destroyed in Melitopol – Mayor

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 January 2023, 15:38

On the night of 8-9 January, a Russian ammunition storage point was destroyed in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The detonation lasted for at least five hours.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol Mayor, at a briefing on Monday, reports Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

Quote: "This weekend, on Sunday night, an ammunition depot was destroyed, which was located in the city centre, on the territory of one of the industrial enterprises. These are the state enterprise "Hidromash" and the "Melitopol compressor" enterprise that lie close to each other, almost across the fence. On Sunday night, there was a strike, the detonation lasted for at least five hours (from 1:00 to 6:00), and then, at 13:00 their ammunition depot was destroyed again."

Details: At the same time, Fedorov noted that after each such explosion, the invaders, in response, increase the level of terror acts against the locals in Melitopol. In particular, since 9 January, they have banned movement between cities that are under occupation; they have only provided drivers of commercial vehicles with special passes.

Background: Early on January 8, Fedorov  reported that explosions were heard at night at the Hidromash plant occupied by the Russians. The details of the incident were unknown at the time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News