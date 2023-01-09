Detonated for 5 hours: Russian ammunition storage point destroyed in Melitopol – Mayor

On the night of 8-9 January, a Russian ammunition storage point was destroyed in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The detonation lasted for at least five hours.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol Mayor, at a briefing on Monday, reports Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "This weekend, on Sunday night, an ammunition depot was destroyed, which was located in the city centre, on the territory of one of the industrial enterprises. These are the state enterprise "Hidromash" and the "Melitopol compressor" enterprise that lie close to each other, almost across the fence. On Sunday night, there was a strike, the detonation lasted for at least five hours (from 1:00 to 6:00), and then, at 13:00 their ammunition depot was destroyed again."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Fedorov noted that after each such explosion, the invaders, in response, increase the level of terror acts against the locals in Melitopol. In particular, since 9 January, they have banned movement between cities that are under occupation; they have only provided drivers of commercial vehicles with special passes.

Background: Early on January 8, Fedorov reported that explosions were heard at night at the Hidromash plant occupied by the Russians. The details of the incident were unknown at the time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!