Russian forces kill civilian in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 13 February 2023, 07:33
One person was killed and one more was injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 12 February.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast over the course of 12 February, specifically in Chasiv Yar. And one more person in the oblast sustained injuries."

Details: As of the morning of 13 February, the Russians had killed at least 1,359 and wounded at least 3,035 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyrylenko has stressed that these numbers are not final, as it is impossible to determine the exact number of those killed in Mariupol and Volnovakha at the moment.

