Ukraine extremely improves its perception as ally over last year

Ukraine has improved its perception as an ally among G7 and BRICS countries over the last year – more than other countries.

Source: Munich Security Index 2023; Interfax news outlet

Details: In November 2021, the number of countries that considered Ukraine their ally was 13.4% higher than those who perceived Ukraine as an enemy. In November 2022, it grew by 35.5%.

The report says that the United Kingdom sees Ukraine as an ally the most; the relevant indicator has increased there from 13% to 64%. Other G7 countries have the following results: from 31% in Japan to 47% in Canada. Earlier, this indicator was from 8% in Germany to 17% in Canada and the USA.

Out of BICS countries (Brazil, India, China and the South African Republic), the indicator has decreased only in India – from 31% to 25%, whereas it has grown in China from 20% to 36%, in the SAR – from 9% to 18%, and in Brazil – from -3% to 19%.

Poland comes second after the UK – it has +11% to its last year’s result. The USA’s indicator of perceiving Ukraine as an ally is +7% now.

Russia’s indicator for its own perception has significantly decreased. In November 2021, it was -5.1%, and it is -25.2% as of November 2022. Nevertheless, it is still positive in China, India and the SAR, and its decrease is only 5-6% – it is 38%, 34% and 5% accordingly.

In Brazil, Russia’s perception as an ally has even increased by 5%, even though it is still negative.

Respondents from Germany are extremely disturbed with the threat that comes from Russia. As per the German risk index, the country got 78% – it is higher than in any other country, except for Ukraine.

In addition, there is Belarus’ indicator in the report: it has decreased in G7 and BICS countries by 4%, but it is still positive in China (41%), India (29%), the SAR (10%) and the USA (4%).

1,000 people from each county took part in the survey.

