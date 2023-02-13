All Sections
Ukraine's Minister of Defence sheds light on composition of Defence Ministry's anti-corruption council

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 15:30

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's Minister of Defence, has published a list of organisations that joined the working group on the creation of an anti-corruption advisory body under the Ministry of Defence.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

Quote: "There are many challenges. Therefore, we agreed to move as quickly as possible.

I am grateful to the experts for their constructive work and criticism, as well as for their willingness to help prescribe all the necessary procedures. The Ministry of Defence has entrusted the State Secretary with all the preparatory work."

Details: According to him, the working group was joined by representatives of:

  •  Defence procurement reform project;
  • The project of strengthening integrity and professionalism in the Ministry of Defence,
  • Bihus.Info [a team of investigative journalists];
  • Centre for Defence Strategies;
  • Dmytro Tymchuk Ukrainian Center for the Study of Security Problems;
  • Demokratychna Sokyra [Democratic Axe – ed.]  NGO; 
  • Stop Corruption NGO;
  • Army, Conversion and Disarmament Research Center;
  • Volunteer Movement Charity Fund;
  • Razom Proty Koruptsii [Together against corruption - ed.] NGO;
  • National Anti-Corruption Bureau Public Control Council;
  • Avtomaidan All-Ukrainian Association;
  • Public catering associations.

Reznikov added that the meeting of the working group had been held on Friday.

Earlier:

  • Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, announced a reboot of the anti-corruption department and the introduction of a public control mechanism after the corruption scandal surrounding the Ministry of Defence.
  • The Anti-Corruption Action Centre reported that the Ministry of Defence invited them to a "working group to work out issues related to the creation of a public anti-corruption council."

