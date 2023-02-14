All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Partisans blow up car with Russian occupiers in Nova Kakhovka

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 14 February 2023, 13:09
Partisans blow up car with Russian occupiers in Nova Kakhovka

The Ukrainian partisans blew up a car with four Russians inside in the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Centre 

Quote: "Partisans continue to resist the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in Nova Kakhovka, members of the Atesh partisan movement blew up a car with Russian servicemen and representatives of the special services inside."

Advertisement:

Details: The explosion thundered in the morning of 10 February on Dniprovskyi avenue near the police station, but it became known only on 14 February.

As a result, two occupiers died, the other two were hospitalised in serious condition.

The National Resistance Centre reminds that the partisans continue to destroy the railway infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: