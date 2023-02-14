Partisans blow up car with Russian occupiers in Nova Kakhovka

The Ukrainian partisans blew up a car with four Russians inside in the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Centre

Quote: "Partisans continue to resist the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, in Nova Kakhovka, members of the Atesh partisan movement blew up a car with Russian servicemen and representatives of the special services inside."

Details: The explosion thundered in the morning of 10 February on Dniprovskyi avenue near the police station, but it became known only on 14 February.

As a result, two occupiers died, the other two were hospitalised in serious condition.

The National Resistance Centre reminds that the partisans continue to destroy the railway infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast.

