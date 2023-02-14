All Sections
Russia says Ukraine prepares evidence about export of radioactive materials from Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant during occupation

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 14 February 2023, 16:28
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Ukraine is preparing evidence about the export of radioactive materials from the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant during its occupation in order to present them on the eve of the UN General Assembly. The invaders traditionally claim that the information was "fake".

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The occupiers are worried that Ukraine will publish evidence of Russia's violation of the Convention on Nuclear Safety before 22 February, when a special session of the UN General Assembly will be held.

First of all, Russians are convinced that this information will cause new sanctions against the Russian Federation. The occupiers are also worried about the International Special Tribune for the Russian invaders and the West's support for the Ukrainian Formula for Peace proposed by President Vladimir Zelensky.

Quote from Russian Defence Ministry: "Representatives of the Kyiv regime plan to present to the world community some "weighty evidence" that allegedly confirms that as a result of the actions of Russian servicemen at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and in the "exclusion zone" in February — April 2022, "radioactive contamination of significant territories of Ukraine" occurred...

Evidence is being prepared for the "theft of radioactive materials, chemical solutions and equipment contaminated with radiationby Russian servicemen" and the removal by Russian troops of "items containing dangerous radionuclides" outside the "exclusion zone", which caused "irradiation of the population of the temporarily occupied territories".

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry also said that specialists of the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Department are helping Ukraine with this.

Quote from the Russian Federation: "Now Norwegian experts have conducted a 'survey' of the area in the areas adjacent to the Kyiv-Prypiat highway, as well as in the settlements of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin".

Important: Usually, this way, the Russian occupiers announce their next plans in Ukraine, covering them up with statements about "Ukrainian provocations" or other nonsense.

Background:

  • On 31 March, the Russian occupation troops left the territory of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. They have been there since 24 February, holding the power plant staff hostage.
  • Russian troops have looted Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant before withdrawing. Particularly, they had stolen computers, kettles, coffee makers, and containers with personal property that were at the station. They also looted a hotel near the nuclear power plant, taking kitchen utensils, forks, spoons, and sets of dishes.

Advertisement: