Ukrainian defenders kill 690 occupiers, destroy 7 armoured combat vehicles and 4 tanks in a day

Russia has lost approximately 139,770 soldiers, 3,290 tanks, 6,507 armoured combat vehicles and 236 air defence systems in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 139,770 (+690) military personnel

3,290 (+4) tanks

6,507 (+7) armoured combat vehicles

2,303 (+4) artillery systems

466 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

236 (+2) air defence systems

298 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

286 (+0) helicopters

2,011 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs

857 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,161 (+6) vehicles and tankers

219 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

