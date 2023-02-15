All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 690 occupiers, destroy 7 armoured combat vehicles and 4 tanks in a day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 February 2023, 08:07

Russia has lost approximately 139,770 soldiers, 3,290 tanks, 6,507 armoured combat vehicles  and 236 air defence systems in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 139,770 (+690) military personnel
  • 3,290 (+4) tanks
  • 6,507 (+7) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,303 (+4) artillery systems
  • 466 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 236 (+2) air defence systems
  • 298 (+0)  fixed-wing aircraft
  • 286 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,011 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 857 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,161 (+6) vehicles and tankers
  • 219 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

