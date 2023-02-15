Ukrainian defenders kill 690 occupiers, destroy 7 armoured combat vehicles and 4 tanks in a day
Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 07:07
Russia has lost approximately 139,770 soldiers, 3,290 tanks, 6,507 armoured combat vehicles and 236 air defence systems in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 139,770 (+690) military personnel
- 3,290 (+4) tanks
- 6,507 (+7) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,303 (+4) artillery systems
- 466 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 236 (+2) air defence systems
- 298 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 286 (+0) helicopters
- 2,011 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs
- 857 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,161 (+6) vehicles and tankers
- 219 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
