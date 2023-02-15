All Sections
Russian occupiers threaten to retake Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 February 2023, 10:00
Russian occupiers threaten to retake Kharkiv Oblast

Vitalii Hanchev, one of the Russian occupiers' collaborators, has stated that Russian troops are planning to recapture those settlements of Kharkiv Oblast that were liberated in autumn 2022.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Hanchev: "All settlements [in Kharkiv Oblast – ed.] that were under the control of our forces until September will be systematically liberated [by "liberated" the Russians and their sympathisers mean the capture of Ukrainian territories – ed.]."

Details: The accomplice of the Russian occupiers said that, as of 15 February, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast remained under Russian control.

He also added that "fierce fighting is ongoing on the Kharkiv front", in particular, hostilities continue along the Kupiansk district and Izium axes.

On 23 January, Hanchev stated that the Russian occupiers control "approximately 11 settlements" in the Kupiansk district  (Kharkiv Oblast), with a population of 500-600 people.

Read also: Russia's February offensive. Hottest spots on the front now and possible axes for Russia's new attack on Ukraine

Background:

