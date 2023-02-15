All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers threaten to retake Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 February 2023, 11:00

Vitalii Hanchev, one of the Russian occupiers' collaborators, has stated that Russian troops are planning to recapture those settlements of Kharkiv Oblast that were liberated in autumn 2022.

Source: RIA Novosti, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Hanchev: "All settlements [in Kharkiv Oblast – ed.] that were under the control of our forces until September will be systematically liberated [by "liberated" the Russians and their sympathisers mean the capture of Ukrainian territories – ed.]."

Details: The accomplice of the Russian occupiers said that, as of 15 February, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast remained under Russian control.

He also added that "fierce fighting is ongoing on the Kharkiv front", in particular, hostilities continue along the Kupiansk district and Izium axes.

On 23 January, Hanchev stated that the Russian occupiers control "approximately 11 settlements" in the Kupiansk district  (Kharkiv Oblast), with a population of 500-600 people.

Read also: Russia's February offensive. Hottest spots on the front now and possible axes for Russia's new attack on Ukraine

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News