Russian occupiers threaten to retake Kharkiv Oblast

Vitalii Hanchev, one of the Russian occupiers' collaborators, has stated that Russian troops are planning to recapture those settlements of Kharkiv Oblast that were liberated in autumn 2022.

Quote from Hanchev: "All settlements [in Kharkiv Oblast – ed.] that were under the control of our forces until September will be systematically liberated [by "liberated" the Russians and their sympathisers mean the capture of Ukrainian territories – ed.]."

Details: The accomplice of the Russian occupiers said that, as of 15 February, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast remained under Russian control.

He also added that "fierce fighting is ongoing on the Kharkiv front", in particular, hostilities continue along the Kupiansk district and Izium axes.

On 23 January, Hanchev stated that the Russian occupiers control "approximately 11 settlements" in the Kupiansk district (Kharkiv Oblast), with a population of 500-600 people.

Background:

On 11 February, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that the Russians had started their "huge offensive", but the invaders were having "huge problems" with it.

At the end of the summer of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive on the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. At the beginning of autumn, several settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were liberated.

As of the end of September 2022, six per cent of Kharkiv Oblast remained under Russian occupation.

