Chechen leader criticises Russian officials who voice Russian losses

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 17:39
Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic [Federal Subject of Russia], has criticised the heads of Russian oblasts who publish information about military losses in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Quote: "Losses are inevitable when performing combat missions. The special operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.] in Ukraine is no exception. Our guys are dying while crushing the satanic evil spirits...

But I don't understand when oblast leaders trumpet the number of deaths in the special military operation. I have a question: why? They write everything in the smallest details."

Details: Kadyrov said that "there is no need to manipulate the topic of our heroes, to write that there have been so many killed from this oblast and so many from that oblast."

Background:

Advertisement: