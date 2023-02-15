Chechen leader criticises Russian officials who voice Russian losses

Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic [Federal Subject of Russia], has criticised the heads of Russian oblasts who publish information about military losses in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram



Quote: "Losses are inevitable when performing combat missions. The special operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.] in Ukraine is no exception. Our guys are dying while crushing the satanic evil spirits...

But I don't understand when oblast leaders trumpet the number of deaths in the special military operation. I have a question: why? They write everything in the smallest details."

Advertisement:

Details: Kadyrov said that "there is no need to manipulate the topic of our heroes, to write that there have been so many killed from this oblast and so many from that oblast."

Background:

Earlier, Kadyrov said that Russian troops could reach Kyiv and take it if ordered by the Russian president.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence stated that the losses of the Russian occupying forces are now the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and their priority remains to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





