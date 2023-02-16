All Sections
Occupiers speed up blood collection in Crimea due to large number of wounded

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 06:38
Occupiers speed up blood collection in Crimea due to large number of wounded

The Russians are trying to attract as many people as possible to donate blood in occupied Crimea due to the large number of injured invaders.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces

Quote: "In Simferopol, in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the local Blood Centre has started a massive collection of blood from civilians and delivery of blood from other blood transfusion stations in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Propaganda is also being actively carried out in institutions of all forms of ownership to attract as many people as possible to give blood due to the big losses and injuries of the Russian occupiers on all fronts of the hostilities."

Details: In addition, the General Staff adds that more blood transfusion stations are being opened in Russia's Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh Oblasts.

