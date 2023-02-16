Russian occupiers lose 690 soldiers, helicopter and 6 tanks in one day

Over the last 24 hours, Russian forces lost another 690 soldiers, a helicopter and 6 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 130,460 (+690) military personnel

3,296 (+6) tanks

6,517 (+10) armoured combat vehicles

2,306 (+3) artillery systems

466 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

239 (+3) air defence systems

298 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

287 (+1) helicopters

2,012 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs

857 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,167 (+6) vehicles and tankers

219 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

