Russian occupiers lose 690 soldiers, helicopter and 6 tanks in one day

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 08:00

Over the last 24 hours, Russian forces lost another 690 soldiers, a helicopter and 6 tanks. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 130,460 (+690) military personnel
  • 3,296 (+6) tanks
  • 6,517 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,306 (+3) artillery systems
  • 466 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 239 (+3) air defence systems
  • 298 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 287 (+1) helicopters
  • 2,012 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 857 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,167 (+6) vehicles and tankers
  • 219 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

