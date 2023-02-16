Russian occupiers lose 690 soldiers, helicopter and 6 tanks in one day
Thursday, 16 February 2023, 08:00
Over the last 24 hours, Russian forces lost another 690 soldiers, a helicopter and 6 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 130,460 (+690) military personnel
- 3,296 (+6) tanks
- 6,517 (+10) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,306 (+3) artillery systems
- 466 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 239 (+3) air defence systems
- 298 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 287 (+1) helicopters
- 2,012 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs
- 857 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,167 (+6) vehicles and tankers
- 219 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
