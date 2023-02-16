Occupiers claim Crimea attacked by drones

Assistants of the Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea have claimed there has been an attack by Ukrainian drones on Sevastopol; they allegedly shot down 2 UAVs.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhaiev, the so-called Governor of Sevastopol, on Telegram

Quote from Razvozhaiev: "Another attack by drones. As for now, 2 UAVs have been shot down over the sea."

Details: He also reported that Russian forces and air defence systems allegedly "continue to repulse the attack" and called on local residents to keep calm.

