Kremlin prepares Plan B for Ukraine with Medvedchuk's proposals – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 16 February 2023, 13:26
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that the Kremlin is hatching a plan "B" after the failure to capture all of Ukraine, proposals for which will be prepared by Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician whose daughter's godfather is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Danilov in the interview with BBC

Quote: "Russia now faces the task of creating the so-called Korean option. The Kremlin has realised that they cannot completely seize our country, and they will now make a plan B when they will make the so-called ‘Second Ukraine'."

Details: The Secretary of the National Security Council said that the plan was proposed by Medvedchuk himself. "Medvedchuk was the one to bring that mad plan there. Medvedchuk believes that he is an expert on Ukraine, but he is not, he is just a traitor," Danilov explained.

According to Danilov, Medvedchuk, together with pro-Russian "experts" from the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life political party, will "give a proposal for the creation of two countries".

Russia's goal, in his opinion, is to do everything in the near future to completely occupy Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts along with the land corridor to Crimea, and then implement this idea of dividing Ukraine. 

He added that the "idea of two countries" is also being dealt with by the people who prepared the Budapest Memorandum of 1994. "They picked them up, shook the dust off of them. Yanukovych's people are also dealing with this issue. They are the ones behind the scenes who are pulling the strings," Danilov emphasised.

Background:

  • In January, Frans Timmermans, First Vice President of the European Commission, opined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the same position as Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in 1943, when he had already lost the war, but it was far from over.
  • On 13 February, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said that Putin is starting new offensive actions instead of preparing for peace in Ukraine.

