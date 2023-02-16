Russia hits containers with petroleum products in Kirovohrad Oblast at night
Thursday, 16 February 2023, 15:13
Russia has launched a strike on the containers with petroleum products in Kirovohrad Oblast at night on 15-16 February.
Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "There was a missile strike on Thursday at 03:40. Containers with petroleum products were targeted. The emergency services have stopped the accident."
Details: The fire caused by the missile strikes has been contained. According to Raikovych, there are no victims. The commission will examine the damage to residential buildings around.
Background:
- Earlier, Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration reported about the Russian missile attack on an infrastructure target.
