All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Security Council: Ukrainians ruined USSR, same to happen with Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 February 2023, 16:57

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), is convinced that Ukraine's victory in the war will lead to the collapse of the Russian Federation.

Source: Danilov on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The fact is that they [Russians – ed.] know history very poorly. I can say with certainty that it was Ukrainians who destroyed the Soviet Union.

Few people understand how it all started, I can remind you. When on 2 March 1989 the first ever strike took place in the USSR in Vorkuta, involving 176 miners, I can say that 94 of them were Ukrainians. And when they began to be threatened, the next day, 58 Ukrainians went down into the mine and did not come out until all their demands were met. From there, the process began, the July miners' strikes, and in a very short time the USSR, which was considered a monster that could not be overthrown, collapsed.

The same thing will happen in Russia... The West needs to prepare for this. They believe that Russia should remain within the same borders. This is a big mistake. We will definitely break it up, and it will be dismantled in the form it is today. It will be difficult. But the victory will be ours."

Read more: The world must accept the irreversible event of Russia's internal decolonization

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News