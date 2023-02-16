All Sections
Ukraine's Security Council: Ukrainians ruined USSR, same to happen with Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 February 2023, 15:57
Ukraine's Security Council: Ukrainians ruined USSR, same to happen with Russia

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), is convinced that Ukraine's victory in the war will lead to the collapse of the Russian Federation.

Source: Danilov on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The fact is that they [Russians – ed.] know history very poorly. I can say with certainty that it was Ukrainians who destroyed the Soviet Union.

Few people understand how it all started, I can remind you. When on 2 March 1989 the first ever strike took place in the USSR in Vorkuta, involving 176 miners, I can say that 94 of them were Ukrainians. And when they began to be threatened, the next day, 58 Ukrainians went down into the mine and did not come out until all their demands were met. From there, the process began, the July miners' strikes, and in a very short time the USSR, which was considered a monster that could not be overthrown, collapsed.

The same thing will happen in Russia... The West needs to prepare for this. They believe that Russia should remain within the same borders. This is a big mistake. We will definitely break it up, and it will be dismantled in the form it is today. It will be difficult. But the victory will be ours."

Read more: The world must accept the irreversible event of Russia's internal decolonization

