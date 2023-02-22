Explosions rock Dnipro and Sumy

Sounds of explosions were heard in the cities of Dnipro and Sumy on the night of 21-22 February 2023.

Source: Suspilne news outlet on Telegram; Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Suspilne reported at 01:36 that there were explosions heard in Dnipro.

A sound of an explosion was also heard in Sumy at the same time, as per Suspilne’s information.

An air-raid siren was active in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts when the explosions sounded.

The air-raid siren was sounding from 01:27 to 02:06 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and from 01:35 to 02:10 in Sumy Oblast.

Update at 02:50: Sumy Oblast Military Administration has clarified that the explosion in Sumy was a result of air defence units working. "The target has been hit," they added.

Background: Eleven explosions rocked the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 February.

