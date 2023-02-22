All Sections
Azov Regiment fighter and Mariupol defender Oleh Mudrak dies

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 21:22
Azov Regiment fighter and Mariupol defender Oleh Mudrak dies
Oleh Mudrak, photo from Danylo Mudrak's Instagram

Oleh Mudrak, commander of the 1st Battalion of the Azov Regiment, who was brought back from Russian captivity in September 2022, has died.

Source: Oleh Mudrak's nephew Danylo on his Instagram and in a comment for Suspilne national broadcaster

Details: Danylo Mudrak did not disclose the cause of his uncle’s death.

Oleh Mudrak had spent six months in Russian captivity and survived the Russian terrorist attack in the Olenivka prisoners of war (PoW) camp.

He was the commander of the 1st Battalion of the Azov Regiment. Mudrak defended Mariupol back in 2014 and Azovstal steelworks after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started.

Oleh Mudrak was taken prisoner of war by Russia after Ukrainian forces had left Azovstal. In September, he was brought back to Ukraine as a part of PoW exchange.

Suspilne posted a video message that Oleh Mudrak recorded to his nephew after the start of the full-scale invasion.

