Spanish Prime Minister visits Bucha and Irpin: Russia won't win this war

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 12:26

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has visited the cities of Bucha and Irpin, which were affected by the Russian occupation.

Source: a video of the visit tweeted by the prime minister, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "Bucha and Irpin show the wounds and scars of Putin's barbarism. Russia will not win this war. The whole of Spain stands with Ukraine," the caption to the video reads.

Later on Thursday, Sánchez will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is the second time Sánchez has visited Ukraine. The Spanish prime minister visited Borodianka in April last year, together with the Prime Minister of Denmark.

Background: Defence Minister Margarita Robles has confirmed that Spain will send six Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

It was also reported that Spain will provide training for 55 Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard tanks.

