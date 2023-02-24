All Sections
Zelenskyy: Despite difficult and painful situation on the front, Ukraine is doing all it can to hold the line

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 February 2023, 00:11

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an extended meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 23 February, the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to discuss the difficult situation in eastern Ukraine and the threats in the country’s south.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today was a very eventful day.

First – the [meeting of the] Staff. Extended format, detailed reports. Zaluzhnyi, Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi, Moskalov, Naiev. The situation on key fronts [was discussed].

East: very difficult. Painful. But we are doing all we can to hold the line.

South: in some areas the situation is quite dangerous, but our warriors have means to respond to the occupiers’ actions.

Odesa and the Black Sea area: the situation is under control.

North: all our warriors in this area are aware of the enemy’s every intention. We are reinforcing [our forces] where necessary."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov had reported "on the occupiers’ present intentions".

According to the president, decisions were made about Ukraine’s "counteraction".

The meeting’s attendees considered the issue of the production and supply of ammunition and weapons separately and in great detail.

"Of course, I cannot publicly disclose the details of this. But this is important work. And I am glad to hear at the meeting of the Staff that even in the present circumstances we have the appropriate potential," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said the Staff meeting on Thursday 23 February had discussed threats on the borders with Belarus and Moldova.

