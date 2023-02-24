Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief thanks defenders: People made of concrete and steel, ordinary heroes

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has thanked everyone who is defending Ukraine and expressed confidence in the victory.



Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook



Quote: "The base of our resilience is people. People made of concrete; people made of steel. Ordinary people. Ordinary heroes. Among us. With us in the ranks.

I thank you. I am proud of you. It is thanks to you that we have survived. Thanks to you, we will win."



Details: Zaluzhnyi has posted a video showing Ukrainian defenders.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!