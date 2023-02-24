16 border guards from Zmiinyi Island garrison still in Russian captivity

16 Ukrainian border guards from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island are still in Russian captivity.



Source: Serhii Deineko, head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda



Quote: "At that time [24 February 2022 – ed.], a total of 80 Ukrainian defenders and civilians were captured, 28 of them were border guards. At the moment, 12 have been released, 16 are still in captivity.

Unfortunately, we cannot influence these lists in any way. Russia changes whomever it wants. I don't see any logic in this. There are people who have been in captivity since the first day of the war."

