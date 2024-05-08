All Sections
Italian president explains his vision of ending war in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 8 May 2024, 11:22
Italian president explains his vision of ending war in Ukraine
Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Photo: Getty Images

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said at the UN General Assembly on 7 May that peace in Ukraine is possible only if the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity are restored and not if Russia is rewarded for its aggression.

Source: European Pravda, citing AP news agency

Details: Mattarella noted that Italy, which currently holds the G7 presidency, and many international partners have come to Ukraine's defence to support the principle of solidarity with states that are attacked in violation of the UN Charter.

"No state, no matter how powerful or how equipped it is with a menacing nuclear arsenal, can think of violating principles, including the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of another country without facing sanctions," he said.

Mattarella noted that the end of the two world wars and the collapse of the Soviet Union had infused Europe with new hope, adding that "Russia has taken on the great historic responsibility of having brought war back to the heart of the European continent".

The Italian president stressed that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not just a regional conflict. He emphasised that the war in Ukraine has resulted in food and energy shortages, especially in some parts of Africa.

Mattarella further said that the peace dividend, which advocated for directing resources towards development rather than armament after the Cold War, has been compromised as Russia has turned back the clock and launched a new arms race.

The president said the war in Ukraine is now in its third year, and Italy, its international partners and people around the world are committed to achieving a peaceful and lasting solution to the war.

"Not just any solution, though, let alone a solution which would reward the aggressor and humiliate those being attacked, setting a dangerous precedent for everyone," Mattarella said.

"If peace is to be fair and long lasting, it must be based on the noble and inalienable principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," he added.

Background:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

