Ukraine's Defence Forces shoot down Russian helicopter and Lancet UAV

Defenders of Ukraine, photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia carried out 18 airstrikes against Ukraine, whereas the Ukrainian Air Force conducted 14 strikes; a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter and a Lancet UAV have been shot down as well.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 February

Quote: "The 365th day of the Russian full-scale invasion is ongoing. The Russian Federation is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts and increasing the number of its military personnel.

On 24 February, the enemy conducted 18 airstrikes, four of which using Lancet barrage munitions. It also carried out more than 30 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: Ukrainian Air Force carried out 14 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment over the past 24 hours. The Defence Forces also destroyed a Mi-24 attack helicopter and a Lancet UAV.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. No signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were detected.

Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack areas in and around the settlements of Senkivka, Yeline and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Iskrykivshchyna, Volfyne, Zapsillia and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast; and areas in and around 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire. In particular, Lemishchyne, Oleksandrivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Bolohivka.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian troops conducted several unsuccessful offensive operations. In particular in the vicinity of Serebrianskyi Forest in Luhansk Oblast and the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. They conducted artillery strikes on 14 areas in and around the settlements of Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, and Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian soldiers continue to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops, having made several unsuccessful attacks around the settlements of Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, and Zaliznianske. They are actively conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust their artillery fire. 15 settlements came under fire, in particular Spirne, Vesele, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut and Ozarianivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces conducted an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Marinka, but to no avail. Artillery shelling was reported near 16 settlements, in particular Avdiivka, Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, Marinka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast

On the Zaporizhzhia front, areas in and around 17 settlements were affected by Russian fire. In particular, Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, artillery fire of the Russian occupation forces hit 27 settlements in Kherson Oblast, located on the right bank of the Dnipro River, including Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Tiahynka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

