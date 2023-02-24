All Sections
Occupiers impose three-day curfew in Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 February 2023, 18:44
Chaplynka on Google Maps

The Russians have imposed a round-the-clock curfew from 23 to 25 February, likely due to transferring military equipment from Crimea. Meanwhile, Russian military forces are being quartered in Nova Kakhovka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 February

Quote: "In the town of Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers imposed a round-the-clock curfew from 23 to 25 February this year. The reason may be the transfer of military equipment from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for strengthening the defence line."

Details: In the town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are conducting door-to-door inspections. They are checking whether citizens have registration and documents justifying house ownership. If local residents do not have these documents, they are evicted within the course of a week, and the members of the Russian occupying forces move into their homes.

