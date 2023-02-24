All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on Crimea and victory: I don't even want to think that in a year, we will be in the same situation

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 February 2023, 19:05
Zelenskyy on Crimea and victory: I don't even want to think that in a year, we will be in the same situation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on February 24, 2023, photo by the Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not promise that Crimea will be liberated during 2023, but he hopes that in a year, there will be no more war in Ukraine. 

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, 24 February 2023

Details: A reporter asked Zelenskyy what the chances are of Ukrainians "retaking Crimea physically this year".

Advertisement:

The president replied, "Every person in Ukraine wants every next step to be decisive, final, victorious. And very often, someone cannot bear it, and talks to the press [about the timing of the recapture of all territories – ed.]... Sometimes it is wrong." 

According to Zelenskyy, this "cannot be forgiven" but he can understand; they want to win, end the war, and "retake everything", they want soldiers to stay alive and return home, and normal life to return.

Quote: "This is not enough – these emotions are not enough; it is not enough to want and to talk; we need to work. 

To answer about deadlines and steps, I can only say one thing: ‘Everything depends on us.’... 

There are military steps, and we are preparing for them. We are mentally prepared. We are preparing technically: with weapons, reinforcement, and the formation of offensive brigades of various categories and types [of training]. We send people to study – not only in Ukraine but also at bases in other countries. Because the weapons are of a different type and we must be ready. 

And then, there will be appropriate, fair de-occupation steps. And may God let them be successful." 

Details: Zelenskyy was asked what could prevent us from winning before 24 February 2024.

The president replied that unity is important for victory. 

Quote: "If there are not enough weapons, ammunition, shells – then, of course, we can lose. But the main thing is that we will lose our people. This will be another challenge for our country. The biggest problem that can happen is weakness within our country.

I don't even want to think that next year, on 24 February, we will be in the same situation as now. That would be terrible. I don't want to think about it. And you forget about it. We need to be sure. We will win.

Where are our Typhoon planes? Ask my friend Rishi [Sunak, the British Prime Minister – ed.)".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: