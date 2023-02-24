Zelenskyy on Crimea and victory: I don't even want to think that in a year, we will be in the same situation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on February 24, 2023, photo by the Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not promise that Crimea will be liberated during 2023, but he hopes that in a year, there will be no more war in Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference on the anniversary of the Russian invasion, 24 February 2023

Details: A reporter asked Zelenskyy what the chances are of Ukrainians "retaking Crimea physically this year".

Advertisement:

The president replied, "Every person in Ukraine wants every next step to be decisive, final, victorious. And very often, someone cannot bear it, and talks to the press [about the timing of the recapture of all territories – ed.]... Sometimes it is wrong."

According to Zelenskyy, this "cannot be forgiven" but he can understand; they want to win, end the war, and "retake everything", they want soldiers to stay alive and return home, and normal life to return.

Quote: "This is not enough – these emotions are not enough; it is not enough to want and to talk; we need to work.

To answer about deadlines and steps, I can only say one thing: ‘Everything depends on us.’...

There are military steps, and we are preparing for them. We are mentally prepared. We are preparing technically: with weapons, reinforcement, and the formation of offensive brigades of various categories and types [of training]. We send people to study – not only in Ukraine but also at bases in other countries. Because the weapons are of a different type and we must be ready.

And then, there will be appropriate, fair de-occupation steps. And may God let them be successful."

Details: Zelenskyy was asked what could prevent us from winning before 24 February 2024.

The president replied that unity is important for victory.

Quote: "If there are not enough weapons, ammunition, shells – then, of course, we can lose. But the main thing is that we will lose our people. This will be another challenge for our country. The biggest problem that can happen is weakness within our country.

I don't even want to think that next year, on 24 February, we will be in the same situation as now. That would be terrible. I don't want to think about it. And you forget about it. We need to be sure. We will win.

Where are our Typhoon planes? Ask my friend Rishi [Sunak, the British Prime Minister – ed.)".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!